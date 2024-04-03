Everton will feel massive pressure if they do not beat Burnley this weekend, along with their fellow relegation rivals, former Toffees star Phil Jagielka believes.

Sean Dyche’s men came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw away at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

It was Dominic Calvert-Lewin who scored a late penalty to help Everton avoid defeat, but they still sit just four points above third bottom Luton Town, while second from bottom Burnley are seven points behind.

Burnley visit Goodison Park this weekend and could cut the gap to just four points with victory, and Jagielka makes no bones about just how key the game is.

He feels that if Everton do not beat the Clarets and then other sides in and around them, then the pressure on them will crank up.

“These games were always going to make or break Everton’s season”, Jagielka said on the BBC.

“As much as you look at them and think they are winnable, you would prefer them to be more spread out so you can pick up the points throughout the season.



“The atmosphere and the pressure that will be in those games will be crazy. If you do not get a win then that pressure will be high.

“It is a mini-league now though down at the bottom. Whoever takes the most points off each other will stay up.”

After Burnley visit Goodison, Everton then head to the capital to face Chelsea, before a run of three home games where they welcome Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford.