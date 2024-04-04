Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is not currently the top managerial target for Liverpool as the Reds have not internally picked out a top target yet, according to the Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp will leave his post at Anfield at the end of the season after admitting that he is running out of energy.

Taking Klopp’s decision into consideration, Liverpool’s owners have appointed a new football CEO and a director of football, with the pair launching the search for a new boss.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso had jumped into the scene but he has since pulled himself out of the race.

Sporting Lisbon manager Amorim is yet another candidate being discussed internally and it has been claimed he is now the top target for Liverpool.

However, Liverpool do not have a top target yet as they have not settled on one.

Amorim is admired within Anfield and is expected to move on from Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has also been linked with the soon to be vacant managerial post on Merseyside.

All eyes will be on who Liverpool do settle on as the man they want.