Rangers manager Philippe Clement has insisted that he does not believe the weekend game against Celtic will decide the destination of the Scottish Premiership title.

Clement is preparing his Rangers side to take on Celtic in a heated Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers are sitting a point behind Celtic in the league table but they have played a game fewer than their Glasgow rivals.

A win for Rangers will take them back to the top of the league table and many feel the result of the game could decide the fate of the title race.

However, Clement does not share the same opinion and feels Sunday will not end up deciding the fate of the title.

He stressed that Rangers are a better team than the one that lost to Celtic in the derby earlier in the campaign.

Clement said in a press conference: “A big game but not yet decisive. It’s not like whoever wins is the champion.

“I’m happy with my team since the last Old Firm. 30 to 33 points and we could have taken more.

“We have more goals for and less against in this time. Good consistency but no guarantee.”

He insisted that a win on Sunday will not change anything for his team and they want to stay focused on the rest of the season despite whatever happens in the derby.

“On my team a win wouldn’t have a psychological difference.

“This message has been clear from the beginning.

“I don’t want a team who stay in a deception.

“I don’t want a team in a good moment to stay in that emotion and in the next game they’re not there.”