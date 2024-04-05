Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou admits he will be turning on for the Rangers vs Celtic match this weekend as he backs his former side the Bhoys.

With just a point separating the two rivals at the moment, Celtic and Rangers will take each other on in what will be their third meeting of the season.

Sunday’s hosts are yet to win against Brendan Rodgers’ team this season and there will not be any better occasion to rectify that in front of their fans at the weekend.

The race for the title is nicely balanced and the former Celtic manager insists that the derby will have extra significance given the fact that it could decide the fate of the title at the end of the year.

And Postecoglou will sit in front of the television sets to watch his former side in action.

“I think it’s early on Sunday, so I’ll definitely be watching”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“It’s one of the biggest rivalries in world football. I’m very much on the green-and-white side. I know what it means to the supporters to win that game.

“As much as we talk about derbies and they mean more, this one does. I lived and breathed it for a couple of years.

“It’s a really important game for both clubs.

“Look at how tight the table is this year — it takes on extra significance because you know that most of the time that’s what’s going to maybe separate the two sides at the end of the year.

“It’ll be a cracking game, and I’ll be tuning in.”

Rangers have a game in hand over their Celtic and a win on Sunday could help them enjoy a cushion over their rivals.