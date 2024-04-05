Rangers manager Philippe Clement has insisted that he is not bothing about whether his side have earned Celtic’s respect this season and just wants his team to maintain their consistency in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Clement’s side are sitting a point behind Celtic in the league table but have a game in hand over their Old Firm rivals.

Rangers were sitting seven points behind Celtic in the title race when the Belgian took charge of the team and could now usurp in the league standings on Sunday if they get a win at Ibrox.

Clement’s side have made it a real title race in Scotland but he stressed that he is not bothered if his team have earned the respect of Celtic this season.

He pointed out the form of his side since the last Old Firm game and stressed that he is seeing more and more consistency in the performances of his squad over the course of the campaign.

Asked if he feels Rangers have earned Celtic’s respect this season, Clement told Sky Sports Scotland: “I am not busy with that, if we have their respect or not.

“We have respect for ourselves as a group and getting 30 points out of 33 in 2024 is a big achievement.

“We need to continue that way.

“To win trophies, it’s about consistency and I see more and more consistency in the squad we are building.”

Rangers are battling to end Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football this season and have already won a trophy in the form of the Scottish League Cup.