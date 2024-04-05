Manchester United are struggling to make progress in pursuit of summer transfer targets due to the delay in the arrivals of Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth, according to The Athletic.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trying to restructure Manchester United behind the scenes with a completely new technical team.

Berrada has been confirmed to become the new CEO but he will not start work in his new role until the summer.

Negotiations with Newcastle United for Ashworth’s arrival as their new sporting director have been far more complicated and it is going to take longer to resolve that situation.

With Berrada and Ashworth yet to arrive, progress in pursuit of summer transfer targets has been affected.

Sir Dave Brailsford is still conducting the review of the club behind the scenes and Carrington has become his base.

However, the old structure is still in charge of setting up new signings ahead of the next transfer window.

Manchester United are trying to bring in Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox as their new technical director.

They are hoping to finalise his arrival soon but Southampton want considerable compensation or are prepared to make him serve his 12-month notice period.