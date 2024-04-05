Ange Postecoglou has indicated that Giovani Lo Celso is welcome to leave Tottenham Hotspur if he wants to play more football.

Lo Celso impressed during pre-season last summer and there were suggestions that he could finally get a chance to play more regularly at Tottenham this season.

However, he has again been a bit part player at Spurs this term and has made just four starts in the Premier League.

With only 15 appearances in the league under his belt this term, the Argentinian is believed to be frustrated, but Postecoglou pointed out that several players in his squad are in a similar situation.

He is impressed with what he has seen of Lo Celso, but he stressed that he has a certain role in the squad and he has made an impact when he has been given an opportunity.

However, the Spurs boss indicated that at a big club, the midfielder will have to accept his current role or he is welcome to find a new team where he could get more chances to play regular football.

The Tottenham boss said in a press conference when asked about Lo Celso’s limited game time this season: “It is not just him.

“There has been a few in that boat where they just haven’t had a real good run in terms of there has been injury disruptions and other times when he has been fit, other players have played in his position, but I still think Gio’s been good for us this year.

“Through that middle patch when we had a lot of injuries, he really stood up for us and then got his own injury of course.

“He made a real impact against Luton at the weekend and it really helped us get over the line.

“Look, he’s a fantastic player, but with all these things you’ve got to keep the perspective that we’re at a big club, we’re going to have a big squad and if it is not Gio, it will be someone else that will play that role next year.

“No one will play every game.

“It doesn’t happen. It doesn’t happen at all the big clubs, so I am never really worried about the game time players are playing.

“If they want more game time, there are other clubs where they can do that and I’m looking at contribution.

“With someone like Gio, like I said he has contributed to us this year and that’s been the most important thing for me.”

Lo Celso will have a year left on his contract at Tottenham at the end of the ongoing season and continues to have admirers in Spain.