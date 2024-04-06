Arsenal star Kai Havertz has admitted that he is keeping his fingers crossed for his former side Bayer Leverkusen and is hoping to see them win multiple trophies this season.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions this season and have a monster 16-point lead over reigning German champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table.

The Bavarians have won the last eleven league titles in a row but Leverkusen are now favourites to break that streak in the ongoing campaign.

They have also reached the German Cup final and are one of the favourites to win the Europa League as well.

Havertz, a product of the Leverkusen academy, admitted that they remain a club close to his heart and admits he always wanted to play for them.

The German is hopeful that they will finally break their voodoo and win the Bundesliga title along with a couple more trophies this season.

Havertz told Sky Deutschland: “I am following the games.

“I love the club. It’s a club where I played football for ten years.

“Ever since I was little, ever since I can remember, it’s always been the club where I wanted to be. That’s why I’m happy.

“I’m obviously extremely excited that they will hopefully win one or two trophies this year.

“And I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the boys and I’m convinced that they’ll also win the trophies this season.”

Havertz’s Arsenal side are also in the thick of the Premier League title race and he could yet have double delight this term, with the Gunners and Leverkusen being crowned champions of their respective leagues.