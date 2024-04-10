Tam McManus has asked his former club Hibernian to keep their mouth shut and concentrate on their final pre-split fixture against Motherwell without thinking about the advantage Dundee could get by playing Rangers later.

Dundee’s match against Rangers on Wednesday was postponed for the second time in the space of a month after a second inspection of the waterlogged pitch.

The match will now be played next Wednesday after the final pre-split matches which are scheduled to be played at the same time on Saturday.

Hibs are claimed to have lodged a complaint with the SPFL about Dundee getting a sporting advantage by postponing their game against Rangers.

McManus though has rubbished those claims and has asked his club to focus on their match against Motherwell at the weekend to ensure that they can finish in the top six and play the post-split fixtures by virtue of finishing in the top six.

“My thoughts are the club should just keep mouth shut and concentrate on beating Motherwell”, McManus wrote on X.

“If Dundee only need a point next Wednesday for Top 6 them and Rangers are hardly going to play out a draw!”

Dundee’s game on Saturday will be against Aberdeen, a side that have struggled for form this season.