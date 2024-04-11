Mick Mills has insisted that Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United are showing real signs of nerves at the business end of the Championship season.

Ipswich only managed a 0-0 draw at home against Watford on Wednesday night but the point helped them move to second in the Championship standings.

They are level on points with league leaders Leicester, albeit playing a game more, and a point ahead of Leeds, who are sitting third and just outside the automatic promotion spots.

The race for automatic promotion to the Premier League is going down to the wire with four games left in the season and Mills pointed out that each of the top three teams are not looking in great form.

He does not feel any of the teams will break the 100-point barrier at this rate and conceded that all of them are displaying real nervous energy at the business end of the campaign.

Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “It’s just amazing that this top three where going so well and looking like as if they could all break 100 points.

“But now it is a doubt that any one of them could get to that sort of magic total and they are all struggling.

“We are struggling for form and beginning to struggle a little bit for points.

“We know what happened to Leicester and Leeds last night and we have had two matches now where we haven’t scored and I believe Leeds didn’t have a shot on target last night.

“I think there is a bit of a nervous tension creeping in for all three of the teams.”

Ipswich have another tricky home game on Saturday when they will host Middlesbrough at Portman Road.