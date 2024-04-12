Former Hibernian star Cammy Bell has picked out defence as the weak link in Nick Montgomery’s Hibs team and insists that he fancies Motherwell to win the final pre-split fixture on Saturday.

Ten of 12 teams in the Scottish top-flight will kick off their matches at the same time and the top six teams will qualify for the post-split stages.

Dundee and Rangers will be two teams though that will play their postponed match on Wednesday.

Hibs, currently placed seventh, are in a sticky place, Bell believes, following their loss to St Johnstone last weekend.

Given their frailties in defence, the 37-year-old has backed Motherwell to win that match at Fir Park and get all three points to help their cause.

“I’d probably fancy Motherwell to be honest”, Bell told the BBC.

“I think Hibs are in a sticky place at the moment. That result last weekend has been really damaging for them. They lost at home to St Johnstone.

“So yeah, I fancy Motherwell to try and get something from the game. Again, they’re going into the game knowing they need to win the game. They absolutely need to win the game.

“For Hibs, a draw maybe would get them into the top six. So I just feel as if Motherwell have got the spirit behind them at the moment.

“They’ve got a real team morale going and Theo Bair up front is a real handful.

“The problem for Hibs this season has been their defence. They look a little bit soft, they look a little bit weak. I fancy Motherwell to take three points from that one.”

Both Hibernian and Motherwell have conceded 50 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, but Motherwell have scored more, striking 45 times compared to Hibs’ 43.