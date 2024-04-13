Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs currently sit in fourth spot in the league standings, level on points with fifth placed Aston Villa, but having played a game fewer.

Postecoglou will be aware with so few games left that Tottenham can ill afford to slip up as they chase Champions League football next season.

Spurs will be boosted by the fact that when they met Newcastle earlier this season, in December, they thrashed them 4-1 in north London; however, their last visit to St James’ Park ended in a 6-1 loss.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Spurs go with Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Heung-Min Son support Timo Werner.

If Postecoglou needs to change things he has options to call for on the bench that include Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Son, Werner

Substitutes: Austin, Royal, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Gil