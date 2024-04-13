Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has slammed Spurs’ defending at Newcastle United, dubbing it ’embarrassing’.

Spurs headed to St James’ Park looking to continue their top four bid, but were blown away by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Newcastle hit Spurs with a quickfire doubt as Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon struck in the 30th and 32nd minutes, leaving the visitors reeling.

Isak scored again within six minutes of the start of the second half, while Fabian Schar put the cherry on top of the performance three minutes from time with Newcastle’s fourth.

Spurs legend Roberts was left fuming as he watched the game unfold and during the course of the action slammed Tottenham’s defending.

He insists that Spurs’ centre-backs need to take responsibility when it comes to defending set pieces.

“Our 2 centre backs need to take responsibility at corners”, Roberts wrote on X.

“We have not won one header, it’s embarrassing at moment.

“[In] midfield Bissouma needs to up his game.”

The result is a big boost for Newcastle’s hopes of securing European football next term and a blow to Spurs’ hopes of a top four finish.