Fixture: Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Championship clash against Blackburn at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Whites have won only one of their last four league games and only managed a 0-0 draw at home against Sunderland earlier this week.

Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu will continue their partnership at the heart of Leeds’ defence with Connor Roberts and Junior Firpo playing as the full-backs.

Ilia Gruev and Archie Gray will look to keep things ticking along in the middle of the pitch for Leeds today, with Georginio Rutter playing a free attacking role.

Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville will be hugging the touchline and look to provide penetration from the flanks today at Elland Road.

Farke has made a key change in the frontline with Patrick Bamford dropping down to the bench and Joel Piroe getting into the starting eleven.

Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Daniel James are some of the options Leeds have on the bench today at Elland Road.

Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers

Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Kamara, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Bamford, Joseph