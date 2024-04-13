Manchester United tracked manager Thiago Motta has not made a decision over his future yet, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 41-year-old is considered the next big thing in Italian coaching and is currently the coach at Serie A club Bologna.

Motta’s Bologna are sitting fourth in Serie A and are looking to play Champions League football next season.

He has also been linked with several big clubs who are looking for a new manager at the end of the season.

The Italian is said to be on the radar of Manchester United and it has been claimed that Motta has not made a decision yet.

He is focused on getting Bologna to the Champions League at this stage of the season and has not made a call.

Manchester United have their eyes on him but he is also wanted at his former club Barcelona.

Motta is also a target for Juventus if they decide to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season.