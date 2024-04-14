Leigh Bromby has insisted that the lack of a set-piece specialist is coming back to haunt Leeds United at the business end of the season.

Leeds have lost two of their last three league games and have only picked up one point during the run at a crucial stage of the campaign.

With Leicester City and Ipswich Town also dropping points, Leeds are still in with a shout of automatic promotion, but they are sitting third in the table with three games left in the season.

Bromby stressed that at the start of the season, he was worried that Leeds did not have a set-piece specialist who could score goals and gain some vital points for the team.

He conceded that these set-piece specialists often allow teams to win games where they have not played well but Leeds do not have that.

The former White insisted that Leeds need to play well to win games and that is not possible over a long arduous season.

Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds: “My critique at the beginning of the season was have they got that in the locker room?

“And this is not Daniel Farke’s fault but they do not have a set-piece taker who takes a set-piece and you are thinking that’s going in.

“Not just from a corner but a set-piece just outside the box where you are thinking five or six in a season – they don’t have that in the squad.

“I am sat here thinking that his answers are limited because Leeds can’t play badly, like you see these games in football, score a goal from a set-piece and nick a game.

“They have got to play well all the time and that was my concern at the beginning of the season.

“Through a 40-something season, you can’t play well every game and it is coming back to bite them.”

Leeds are desperate for a win and will be travelling to Teesside a week from Monday to take on Middlesbrough.