Former Scotland international John Robertson has accused Rangers of lacking desire after they went down to a shock 3-2 loss away at Ross County.

Philippe Clement’s men were largely expected to dispense with the Scottish Premiership’s second bottom team and close the gap on Celtic.

They took the lead in the game through an own goal and held it heading into the half-time break, but Ross County struck three times between the 47th and 69th minutes to leave Rangers reeling.

A late James Tavernier penalty was not enough to spare Rangers’ blushes and they have suffered a serious blow to their title hopes.

For ex-Scotland star Robertson, Rangers were guilty of a lack of desire and simply could not match the hunger that Ross County showed, which he finds worrying.

“The big thing today was the lack of desire in the Rangers team today”, Robertson said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“That is the worrying thing. You can see it in the second goal. Harmon has run the length of the park to get there.

“That was the desire, hunger, energy and intensity that every County player brought today.”

Robertson feels that no one watching could think that Ross County did not deserve all three points.

“No one watching on TV, or here in the stadium, could say Ross County didn’t deserve to win.”

Rangers must now lick their wounds and try to make sure they beat Dundee in midweek to bounce back.