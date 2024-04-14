Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has taken aim at Arsenal fans for leaving the Emirates Stadium early as their side trailed to Aston Villa.

The Gunners were bidding to take full advantage of title rivals Liverpool slipping to a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace when they played host to Aston Villa.

Villa frustrated Arsenal for long spells though and eventually took the lead through Leon Bailey with six minutes left.

Early train Arsenal fans??? Ffs 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5kJiNMBjya — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 14, 2024

Ollie Watkins then added another just minutes later and as the clock ticked down Arsenal fans streamed out of the ground; it finished 2-0.

Ferdinand was shocked with what he saw and took to social media to ask sarcastically whether they had an early train to catch.

The result leaves Manchester City firmly in charge in the title race.

They sit top of the table and with a two-point lead over Arsenal and Liverpool, who both have 71 points to their name.

Arsenal and Liverpool will hope that Manchester City’s Champions League exploits cause them to take their eye off the ball in the Premier League.

Manchester City play Real Madrid on Wednesday night.