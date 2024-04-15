Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has insisted that he does not see an issue in Manchester United linked coach Thiago Motta not clarifying his future at the club.

The Italian coach has done wonders at Bologna this season and is pushing them to qualify for the Champions League.

His performance as Bologna’s coach has attracted the attention of some of the bigger names of European football as well.

Manchester United are believed to be seriously looking at him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag in the summer.

Motta has not made a decision over his future yet, but Fenucci insisted that there is nothing to suggest that the Italian is not completely committed to Bologna’s cause at this stage of the season.

He does not believe it is a problem that the Bologna coach is yet to make it clear where his future lies.

The Bologna CEO said on Radio TV Serie A (via Calciomercato.com): “Thiago works as if he had a long-term contract with Bologna, this can be seen in the quality of his daily work and in the improvement of the individual players, like a coach who has a perspective.

“There is no problem generated by the fact that at this moment he has not confirmed his path with us for the next few years.”

There is a real chance that Motta could continue in Bologna if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.