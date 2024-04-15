Richard Keys has piled on the pressure on Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final clash and insisted that everyone expects them to beat Coventry City at Wembley.

Manchester United have won only one of their last seven Premier League games and are now almost certain to not qualify for the Champions League.

However, their run in the FA Cup has the potential to put a positive spin on an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

Manchester United are set to face Championship side Coventry in the semi-finals next weekend and Keys insisted that they should hammer their opponents regardless of their current form.

The veteran broadcaster is a boyhood Coventry fan started with the mind games by conceding that he is expecting to see his side lose comfortably given the gulf in class between the two teams.

However, he did indicate that football always has the ability to shock the viewing public.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “The next time United play I’ll be there to watch them.

“They really should spank my Super Sky Blues in the FA Cup semi-finals. I don’t expect any other outcome.

“It’ll be great to see my boys back at Wembley.

“I couldn’t make last season’s play-off final because of work commitments, so I’m really grateful to my bosses for getting me the weekend off this time.

“United are better than us.

“They’re expected to win.

“They should win.

“Many of their fans are making plans for the final – and have been since the draw was made.

“All logic says they’re right – but when was football ever logical?”

Ten Hag’s Manchester United did reach the FA Cup final last season but lost to Manchester City.

Coventry currently sit in eighth spot in the Championship table and have lost their last two games on the spin.