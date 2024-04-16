Bologna coach Thiago Motta has emerged as the preferred candidate for Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag this summer, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Manchester United have won one of their last seven Premier League games and have been struggling for rhythm all season.

Ten Hag is facing the real threat of getting sacked by the club’s new management in the summer given the club’s trajectory in the ongoing campaign.

Manchester United have been looking at several managers across Europe as part of their plans should they decide to move on from the Dutchman.

And it has been claimed that Motta is now the preferred candidate to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford if Manchester United let the ex-Ajax boss go.

The Italian’s Bologna side are sitting fourth in Serie A and are in line to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The former Barcelona midfielder is rated as the next-best prospect of Italian coaching and is wanted at several clubs.

Manchester United are pushing hard to convince Motta to consider moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

The 41-year-old is focused on Bologna’s end of the season and has not yet made a decision on whether to leave the club in the coming months.