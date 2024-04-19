Tottenham Hotspur-bound Lucas Bergvall has claimed that opposition players have been harder on him since he agreed to join Spurs earlier this year.

Spurs worked out an agreement worth £8.5m with Djurgarden in February for the arrival of the 19-year-old midfielder in the summer.

The north London club pipped Barcelona to the signature of Bergvall and he will be joining Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad for pre-season training.

The teenager has continued to be a key member of the Djurgarden squad and admitted that opposition players are meting out more rough treatment for him since he agreed to join Spurs.

He conceded that it is natural that he is getting treated more harshly since he agreed to a big-money move and feels that he just needs to get used to it as it will not get any easier for him.

The midfielder told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “Yes, it is clear there has been more [rough treatment].

“Absolutely; people want to push me now that I have signed for Tottenham but it is expected.

“It’s just a matter of getting used to it now because it will not be any less in the future.

“I am young and there are many who like to push every now and then when a player has been sold for too much money.”

Tottenham will hope that he does not pick up a serious injury before he makes the move to north London.