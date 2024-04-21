Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has stressed that Coventry City must not play Manchester United’s reputation and stature in their FA Cup semi-final today, while noting he sees a possible omen for the Sky Blues.

Manchester United and Coventry are set to clash in the second semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley this afternoon.

Manchester City have already booked their place in the final and will take on the winners of the game today next month.

Coventry are coming into the game as massive underdogs with Manchester United seen as the clear favourites to go through and repeat last year’s FA Cup final clash against their city rivals.

Keys, a boyhood Coventry fan, is keen to see his team do well and insisted that they must forget about Manchester United’s reputation and stature and play the team on the pitch.

He also pointed to a blue sky in what he feels could be an omen for the Sky Blues.

The broadcaster took to X and wrote: “Perhaps it’s an omen? What a gloriously blue sky.

“Good luck to the guys today Coventry City

“Play what’s in front of you, not the jersey or the reputation.”

With Champions League qualification looking unlikely, winning the FA Cup is Manchester United’s only hope to salvage something from the season.