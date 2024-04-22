Manchester United have shown an interest in Champions League winning boss Thomas Tuchel and the German is interested in the Red Devils job.

The pressure has been ramped up on Erik ten Hag following Manchester United’s poor display in the FA Cup semi-final tie against Coventry City on Sunday.

Some believe that Manchester United will remove Ten Hag at the end of the season as they bid to start fresh with Sir Jim Ratcliffe running the sporting operations.

A host of managers have been linked with the job and, according to German daily Bild, Manchester United have now shown an interest in Tuchel.

Tuchel, who won the Champions League as Chelsea boss, is leaving Bayern Munich in the summer.

And the German is claimed to be ‘very interested’ in Manchester United as an option.

Tuchel may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League given how his association with Chelsea ended.

Manchester United will know that Tuchel has big club experience, having also notably taken charge of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and, his current post, Bayern Munich.