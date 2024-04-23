Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is not under consideration to become the next Liverpool manager, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool are in the middle of the process of identifying a successor to Jurgen Klopp who will be leaving at the end of the season.

Their top target was Xabi Alonso but the Spaniard decided to stay put at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season.

Ruben Amorim has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield but he is not expected to be a preferred candidate and Liverpool are also not willing to meet his salary demands.

There are suggestions that the club have touched base with Wolves boss O’Neil about the possibility of him being their next manager.

However, those claims have been rubbished and the Wolve manager is not under consideration at Anfield.

He has impressed at Wolves this season and his work at Molineux has garnered praise and attention.

But he is not in the running for the job to fill Klopp’s massive shoes on Merseyside in the summer.