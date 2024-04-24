Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Bayern Munich feel Liverpool managerial target Arne Slot is inexperienced when it comes to stepping up to boss a big club.

Liverpool seem to have zeroed in on Slot as the man they want to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The Dutchman is keen on the job and Feyenoord are prepared to let him move on if someone pays them a fee of around €10m.

The Reds have been attracted by Slot’s attacking style of football and his ability to work with a a tight budget and still deliver results.

Fjortoft conceded that the 45-year-old has done well at AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, but pointed towards his lack of exposure at the top level and managing outside the Netherlands.

The former Bundesliga striker also claimed that Bayern Munich, another side believed to be interested in Slot, feel a negative point is his lack of experience when it comes to managing a big club.

Fjortoft took to X and wrote: “After [Ruben] Amorim, the Liverpool fans now have to find out who Arne Slot is.

“Has been doing well for AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

“But has managed top clubs just for 5 years, [has] never coach[ed] abroad [and] Bayern seemed to think he was too inexperienced.”

Slot does not expect Feyenoord to make it difficult for him to leave them for Liverpool at the end of the season.