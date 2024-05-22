Ajax technical director Alex Kroes was keen to wait to see if Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would be available, but the club did not want to miss out on Francesco Farioli.

The Dutch giants are set to appoint the Nice boss as their new manager after reaching an agreement in principle to take him to the Netherlands.

He will replace John Van’t Schip, who has decided not to continue as the boss of the club.

Farioli was not the primary candidate to replace him with Manchester United boss Ten Hag the favourite of Kroes.

Kroes wanted to wait to see if Ten Hag would become available, but Ajax felt they would then risk losing out on Fariolo, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Manchester United play Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Sunday and Ten Hag’s future as the manager of the Red Devils could determine the fate of the boss.

Kroes would have liked to have seen if Manchester United parted company with Ten Hag after the final.

The club though would not wait.

Farioli will sign a three-year contract with Ajax and will bring in his coaching staff along with him.