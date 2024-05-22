Tam McManus has taken a dig at Hibernian, backing Derek McInnes’ decision to quash rumours surrounding a move to Easter Road by signing a new deal with Kilmarnock.

The 52-year-old has put pen to paper to a new contract with Kilmarnock which keeps him at the club until 2027.

McInnes had been linked with the vacant manager’s post at Hibs, but the new contract now ends that possibility.

Taking a dig at his former club for their record of frequently sacking managers, McManus pointed out why McInnes chose to stay put.

McManus feels that McInnes has an owner in the form of Billy Bowie at Kilmarnock, who “backs him to the hilt”.

“McInnes has no interest in Hibs and I said this when Monty [Nick Montgomery] left”, McManus wrote on X.

“Why would a good experienced manager who is financially secure even entertain leaving a stable club with a great owner?

“Billy Bowie backs him to the hilt.

“To go to a club that have sacked four managers in two and a half years?”

Hibs sacked Montgomery after the 42-year-old failed to secure a top-six finish at the end of the pre-split phase of the Scottish Premiership.

The club had high hopes when they handed Montgomery the job, but he did not deliver.