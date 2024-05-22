Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ increased prioritisation of Manchester United convinced Francesco Farioli to move on from Nice this summer.

Farioli is on the verge of agreeing on a deal to become the next Ajax coach after impressing in France with Nice.

While a poor finish to the season meant Nice finished outside the top four, they will still play in the Europa League next season, which is seen as progress.

However, Nice have already lost sporting director Florent Ghisofli to Roma and are now set to lose Farioli to Ajax.

But according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the Italian wanted to stay at Nice and further improve the team next season.

Farioli was keen on a longer stay at Nice but things changed after owner Ratcliffe brought out almost 30 per cent of Manchester United and got sporting control of the club.

Since then, the Nice owner has been showing an increased interest in Manchester United and changing the club’s fortunes.

Ratcliffe’s prioritisation of Manchester United coupled with Ghisofli’s exit and the possibility of Nice losing key players this summer convinced Farioli to move on.