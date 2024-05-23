Chelsea and Manchester United managerial target Kieran McKenna wants time to consider his options before taking a call on his future, according to the Guardian.

The 38-year-old manager is in demand after masterminding back-to-back automatic promotions for Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League.

Chelsea and Brighton are in contact with his representatives in order to try and get an agreement in place with McKenna.

Manchester United are also lurking on the scene and he is on their shortlist if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag following the FA Cup final.

Chelsea and Brighton are keen to do a quick deal but it has been claimed that McKenna is not in any hurry.

The Ipswich manager is flattered by the interest he is attracting from the Premier League and is likely to move on from Portman Road.

However, McKenna wants more time to assess his options and does not want to rush into making a decision.

The 38-year-old is reportedly preferring a move to Chelsea but is yet to make any decision either way.