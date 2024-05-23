Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is leading the process to identify a replacement for Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is sacked following the FA Cup final, according to the Guardian.

Ten Hag’s future is in the balance going into Saturday’s FA Cup final following a disappointing season where Manchester United finished eighth in the Premier League.

Manchester United will only make a decision on his future following the clash against Manchester City but the club are working behind the scenes to identify a replacement if they decide to sack him.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have already compiled a shortlist of managers they want to pursue.

And it has been claimed that Ratcliffe is personally leading the process of identifying a potential manager.

He is in charge of the club’s football operations and has already been working on restructuring the technical team behind the scenes.

Ratcliffe is being closely aided by Sir Dave Brailsford, Jean Claude-Blanc, the acting chief executive, and Jason Wilcox, the technical director.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has been identified as the favourite to succeed Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, they are also looking at Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, the England manager, Gareth Southgate, and Mauricio Pochettino.