Manchester United will not sack Erik ten Hag directly after the FA Cup final even if they do choose to get rid of him, according to the Guardian.

Ten Hag’s future is subject to fierce speculation amid suggestions that Manchester United are plotting to make a change.

A host of managers have been linked with the Old Trafford job, with Kieran McKenna now emerging as a real contender.

The Red Devils are suggested to have held talks with McKenna’s representatives to sound him out in the event Ten Hag goes.

Even if Manchester United choose to sack Ten Hag though, they will not do it straight after the FA Cup final.

In some quarters it had been thought defeat in the final would quickly see Ten Hag shown the door.

Manchester United however have no intention of acting that quickly.

Ten Hag will be hoping to deliver the FA Cup with a win over Manchester City and strengthen his position as Red Devils boss.