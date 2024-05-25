Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has conceded that he is unaware whether he will be at the club next season.

Ten Hag’s Manchester United side defied all odds to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final through goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Going into the game, there were reports that the Dutchman would get sacked by Manchester United following the cup final regardless of the result.

The Manchester United manager fired back and insisted that he and his team had been unfairly treated by the media, but he conceded that he does not know whether he would have a job at Old Trafford next season.

He stressed that he inherited a mess at Manchester United in 2022 and he always treated his job at Old Trafford as a long-term project and while his team are in a better position, there is still work to do.

The Manchester United manager told the BBC: “I think [I have been treated unfairly by the media]. Both me and the team.

“I don’t know [if I’ll be here next season]. The only thing I am doing is preparing, developing and progressing my team.

“This for me is a project.

“When I came in, it was a mess. We are now better.

“But we are by far not where we want to be.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to move on from Ten Hag regardless of winning the FA Cup.