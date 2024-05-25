Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that the club hierarchy have continued to tell him that they want to build around him.

The Premier League giants are reportedly set to sack him following today’s FA Cup final against Manchester City regardless of the result.

Manchester United have already held talks with the representatives of prospective managers including Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

However, Ten Hag is insistent that he is not aware of any plans to get rid of him and the new Manchester United hierarchy want to change the structure around him while keeping him in charge.

He admitted that he is noticing things around him but stressed that he is not interested in the politics within Manchester United.

Ten Hag told the Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I hear that they want to change everything but want to build with me.

“At least that is what they say to me directly and what they express. I am and will continue to fight.

“And I will notice what will or will not happen around it. That tends towards politics.

“And I cannot and do not want to be influenced by that.”

Manchester United have continued to remain insistent that a decision on Ten Hag’s future will only after the FA Cup final during an end-of-season-review.

McKenna, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank are among the managers who are in the running for the job at Old Trafford.