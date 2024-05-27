Tottenham Hotspur starlet Will Lankshear believes that a few sessions with the first-team give a young player more chance of improving.

The 19-year-old has been regular with the different youth teams for Tottenham and is currently a member of their Under-21 team.

Though he is yet to make it to Ange Postecoglou’s first-team, the teenager has had the opportunity to train with the seniors and might have a place in the manager’s squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea in July.

Sharing his experience of playing with the senior players, Lankshear insists that he has enjoyed it, but now he has got to push on and get to the level that is required to play for the first-team.

“I’ve had a few sessions over there [with the first team]. It’s amazing”, Lankshear told Football London.

“The more you’re over there, the more you’re going to improve.

“I have really enjoyed it when I have had the chance to go over there. I’ve just got to try to push on now.

“The coaches put on a session and you’ve just got to do it to the best of your ability. You’ve got to be at the level. I’ll try to get to that spot.

“I just work hard. I like to give 100% and I won’t stop running and getting into the box, trying to score.

‘I love scoring goals. That’s one of my massive passions.

“I do everything I can to do that and help the team.”

The young goalscorer has been in impressive goal-scoring form for Tottenham’s Under21 team finding the back of the net 23 times in 31 appearances.