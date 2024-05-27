Manchester United and Brighton linked Kieran McKenna is now increasingly likely to stay on as Ipswich Town boss, according to the Guardian.

McKenna has seen his managerial stock skyrocket after he led Ipswich to back to back promotions and a spot in the Premier League.

The Northern Irishman’s work has seen him appear on the radar of Brighton and Manchester United, while Chelsea were also keen.

Ipswich have been desperate to do all they can to keep McKenna, with talks held, and it appears they are close to winning their battle.

McKenna is now tipped as being increasingly likely to remain as Ipswich boss.

Manchester United have yet to make any announcement about Erik ten Hag’s future, despite holding talks with McKenna’s camp.

Brighton are suggested to now be considering trying to tempt Graham Potter back to the club.

If Ipswich can keep McKenna then it would represent a massive boost for the club.

However, the Tractor Boys may still be wary given the lack of clarity over Ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford.