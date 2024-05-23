Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Chelsea wanted boss Kieran McKenna, according to Sky Sports News.

McKenna is hot property after leading Ipswich Town up to the Premier League this season.

His Tractor Boys side made sure that the top three in the Championship would not be dominated by sides with Premier League parachute payments.

McKenna is edging towards leaving Ipswich with Brighton and Chelsea both looking to secure his services; he is claimed to prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United though have held talks with McKenna’s representatives.

The discussion was about the possibility of McKenna becoming Manchester United boss, but with an understanding that there is no vacancy yet.

Erik ten Hag remains in charge at Old Trafford and will be looking to keep his job.

McKenna though is firmly on Manchester United’s radar if they believe that a change is needed.

The Ipswich boss worked as a coach at Manchester United before embarking upon his managerial career.