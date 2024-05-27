Manchester United linked boss Kieran McKenna has pulled out of the race to become the new Chelsea manager, according to the Guardian.

McKenna has been one of a number of managers under consideration at Stamford Bridge as the Blues hunt for Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

His camp held talks with Chelsea, but Brighton and Manchester United have also held discussions, with McKenna in demand.

Now though McKenna has pulled himself out of the race to become Chelsea’s new manager.

The Ipswich Town boss will not be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge next season.

Ipswich have been working to convince McKenna to stay on at Portman Road to oversee their Premier League campaign.

The Northern Irishman could though soon have an offer on his plate from Manchester United if the Red Devils decide to make a change.

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to the FA Cup this weekend, but his position at Old Trafford continues to be the subject of much scrutiny.