Manchester United-linked Kieran McKenna is set to sign a new contract with Ipswich Town and end speculation over his future, according to The Athletic.

He has been an in-demand manager since scripting back-to-back automatic promotions with Ipswich Town that will see them play in the Premier League next season.

His representatives held talks with Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton over the last week or so.

There were suggestions that Brighton were in pole position to sign him but they are now set to try and get Graham Potter back to the club.

And it has been claimed that McKenna is now set to put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay at Ipswich.

He has been considering his future at the club and was expected to move on from Portman Road this summer.

However, the club held talks with McKenna over the last few days to try and convince him to stay.

It seems their efforts are set to bear fruit and the 38-year-old will commit his future to the club soon by signing a new deal.