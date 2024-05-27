Manchester United are tipped to sack Erik ten Hag following an end-of-season review, according to the Daily Mail.

Ten Hag won the FA Cup on Saturday with Manchester United, which made it two trophies in as many years as their manager.

The Dutchman admitted that he was not sure whether he will be back for next season as there were suggestions that he could be sacked ahead of the big game at Wembley.

Manchester United have been insistent that no decision will be made before a season review is conducted by the club’s new hierarchy.

However, it has been claimed that the direction of travel looks to be Ten Hag’s exit.

The Dutchman is claimed to be set to be shown the door by Manchester United following the end-of-season review.

Finishing eighth in the Premier League with a negative goal difference has not been deemed good enough.

Manchester United have already held talks with representatives of several managers and will make their move for a replacement once a final decision is made on Ten Hag.