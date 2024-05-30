Tottenham Hotspur bound star Lucas Bergvall has revealed that his brother Theo Bergvall has put him on driving duty because he is tired of driving him around.

The 18-year-old highly rated youngster has already made his debut for the Sweden national team and in the summer, is set to join Tottenham.

Bergvall’s elder brother Theo, who also plays for Djurgarden, used to drive the young midfielder to the training ground.

The Tottenham star recently had trouble with his car and revealed that his elder brother no longer wants to act as his driver, and now he must drive.

He added that his brother is tired of driving and now just wants to chill, so he is the one who drives now.

When asked about the problem he recently had with his car, Lucas told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt: “With the coolant!

“It was sunny and dusty, so I could barely see how much coolant there was.”

And asked about his brother, Lucas added: “He is so tired of driving, he just wants to chill so now I drive.”

Like Lucas, Theo joined Djurgarden from Brommapojkarna, the side that Dejan Kulusevski came through the youth set-up of.

Theo will have to jump back into the driver’s seat later this summer, with Lucas heading for Spurs.

Lucas will play his last game in a Djurgarden shirt against Hammarby on Sunday and after the European Championship, he will join the Tottenham squad.