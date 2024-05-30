Tottenham Hotspur bound Lucas Bergvall has admitted that he wants to return to Djurgarden to finish his career.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in Sweden and Tottenham agreed a deal with Djurgarden in the winter transfer window to sign him in the summer.

Bergvall has featured 46 times for Djurgarden so far and he has bagged nine goals while assisting six times.

The midfielder will play his last game for the Swedish outfit before leaving for Tottenham on Sunday against Hammarby and Bergvall admitted that he feels sad to leave Djurgarden.

He revealed that he has plans to return to Djurgarden to finish his career and joked that the Hammarby game might be his last for the Swedish club in the next 17 years.

When asked about how he feels ahead of his last game for Djurgarden, Bergvall told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt: “It feels depressing, of course, yes, sad.

“I like it here, so it feels really sad to leave everyone here, but I hope to come back sometime.

“You start to realise that it’s the last game here now for hopefully maybe 17 years.

“Yes, that’s the plan.

“It is – I want to finish here, but then you don’t know if you will get injured or finish abroad.

“But yes, that’s the plan.”

The Spurs bound star scored twice for Djurgarden in their last game against Mjallby AIF and he will be hoping to finish his last game with a win against Hammarby on Sunday.