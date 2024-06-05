Micky van de Ven has revealed his admiration for Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou’s football vision and how it allows him to play out from the back.

Van de Ven joined Tottenham from Wolfsburg last summer and was first-choice in the Spurs back four whenever he was fit last season.

The Dutchman wasted little time to take to the Premier League last term and admitted that he would not have moved to Spurs if he was not ready for that level of football.

He revealed his admiration for Tottenham boss Postecoglou and the football vision he has for the team.

Van de Ven loves the fact that Postecoglou’s style allows him to get on the ball at the heart of the team’s defence and feels he has the speed to deal with the space behind the defence that Spurs allow.

The defender told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “If I wasn’t ready, I would never have been able to move from Wolfsburg to Tottenham.

“I like the way Postecoglou thinks about football and his vision.

“We play out from the back and as a central defender, I like to get on the ball a lot.

“That we have a lot of space behind us in the back four is not a problem with my speed.”

Van de Ven is expected to play a pivotal role in the Netherlands’ European Championship campaign this summer.