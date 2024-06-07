Richard Keys has blasted Manchester United for missing out to Chelsea for Tosin Adarabioyo and believes that it shows the Red Devils are no longer an attractive destination for players.

Adarabioyo completed a move to Chelsea on a free transfer on Friday and became the first signing of new head coach Enzo Maresca.

He was seriously pursued by Newcastle United and even Manchester United made a push to take him to Old Trafford this summer.

However, Chelsea beat both Premier League clubs to his signature with an attractive offer and the opportunity to continue to stay in London.

There are also suggestions that Manchester United were unwilling to offer him a big pay package as he would not have been first choice centre-back at Old Trafford.

However, Keys believes that the defender’s decision to snub Manchester United shows the club’s waning powers to attract players after years of underperformance.

He took to X and wrote: “If Utd can’t persuade the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo to join them that tells me they are no longer a ‘go to’ destination for top players.”

Manchester United are yet to communicate whether Erik ten Hag will remain their manager next season.