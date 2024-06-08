Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is still a work in progress and must be shielded from unwarranted criticism.

Mainoo broke into the Manchester United team this season and wasted little time in becoming a first-choice in the starting eleven.

The 19-year-old scored the winner in the FA Cup final and has also been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship.

However, his performance in England’s 1-0 defeat to Iceland on Friday night was criticised with many wondering whether he has the game to play in England’s midfield this summer.

Fjortoft insisted that any player can have a bad game and indicated that too much pressure is being put on a teenage midfielder who is still developing his game.

He stressed that Mainoo should be protected as he is going to be a mainstay for England and Manchester United in the next decade and more.

The former Premier League striker took to X and wrote: “Please leave Kobbie Mainoo alone!

“He is a work in progress like every other 19-year-old!

“One game not so good we have to accept for any player!!!

“He will be massive for both England and Manchester United [over] the next 15 years.”

Mainoo is still expected to start for England take on Serbia in their first group game on 16th June.