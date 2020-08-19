Leeds United new boy Dani van den Heuvel has expressed his delight at the faith that the Whites coaching staff have shown to bring him to Elland Road.

The Yorkshire outfit completed the signing of 17-year-old goalkeeper Van den Heuvel from Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax on Tuesday.

Hailing from the city of Delft in the Netherlands, the teenager has penned a three-year deal with Leeds that will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.

Van den Heuvel took to social media to express his delight at signing for a club that he feels are massive.

The goalkeeper is thrilled by the confidence shown by the Whites staff in him and has vowed to put the team ahead of himself, as he sets out on a new adventure.

“Today a new chapter starts on my football journey. At a massive club. Leeds United”, Van den Heuvel wrote on Instagram.

“I’m excited to play for such a wonderful club with an impressive history and great ambitions.

“And I’m grateful for the confidence the staff have in me and to be able to keep challenging myself at this club.

“This is the beginning of a new adventure and I can’t thank my family enough for supporting me all these years. Side before self, every time.”

The Dutchman joins Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt in becoming the third youngster to join the club this summer and he will be hoping to catch the eye of Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who has regularly trusted in youth.