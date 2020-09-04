Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke with James Rodriguez several times to explain what his role would be at Goodison Park to convince the Colombian to move to Merseyside, according to The Athletic.

The Merseyside are on the verge of signing the attacking midfielder from Real Madrid and an announcement is expected to be made soon.

Rodriguez arrived in England earlier this week to undergo a medical ahead of signing a contract with Everton and becoming a high profile arrival at Goodison Park this summer.

Ancelotti got the best out of him at Real Madrid and even signed him for Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal.

And it has been claimed that the Everton manager played a key role in convincing the player to move to Merseyside this summer.

Rodriguez is a fan of Ancelotti and the two spoke several times over the summer ahead of his move to Everton.

The Toffees boss clearly explained the kind of role he has reserved for the 29-year-old attacking midfielder in his team and what he expects from him in the Premier League.

The Italian is aware that he needs more creativity and goals from his midfield and believes he can get the best out of Rodriguez.

The Colombian’s career has stalled at Real Madrid and he is happy to move on to a new challenge at Everton.