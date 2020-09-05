James Graham believes that the training facilities at Rangers are up there with those at Liverpool and Manchester United and is delighted with how the club have treated him so far.

The 16-year-old striker linked up with Rangers from Ross County this summer and his potential was noted by a number of clubs.

Graham headed south of the border to have trials with Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United, and he feels that Rangers have the facilities to match the two clubs.

He is also delighted with how he has been welcomed by Rangers so far, with the club having looked after him and made sure he is settled.

The striker said in a Q&A session when asked about moving to Rangers: “I’ve loved every minute of it so far.

“Signing for such a massive team like Rangers is a brilliant feeling. It is a dream come true to join and I hope to do myself and my family proud.

“The facilities at this club are brilliant. I’ve been to Liverpool and Manchester Utd on trial and the facilities here are right up there with the best teams in the world.

“Rangers is a massive club with a long history and I was delighted to join.

“The club has looked after me so well and I am settled now.”

Graham admits he is a Rangers fan and believes that will work in his favour as he gives extra.

“It’s a dream to play for such a big club but to be a Rangers fan as well it gives you a wee bit extra.

“It is such a good feeling and I can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Graham will now be looking to kick on with his development at Rangers, as he tries to work his way up towards the Gers senior side.