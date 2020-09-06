Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf will be an asset for Coventry City during his loan spell at the club, according to Sky Blues manager Mark Robins.

Newly-promoted Championship club Coventry completed the signing of Sheaf from Premier League outfit Arsenal on a season-long loan deal on Friday.

The 22-year-old Englishman spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers and amassed a total of 36 appearances, including 32 in League One.

Coventry boss Robins is thrilled by the loan signing of Sheaf and is confident that the youngster will be a real asset for the team as they prepare for their Championship campaign.

The 50-year-old is an admirer of Sheaf’s ability and believes the Arsenal loanee has good physical presence in the middle of the park.

“We’re very pleased to announce Ben’s arrival at the club“, Robins told the club’s official site.

“He’s a player with great pedigree and ability, who will really add to our squad for the Championship season ahead.

“He’s got a good physical presence and a footballing brain as well, and will be a real asset for us during the campaign.

“We thank Arsenal for agreeing to loan Ben to us, and look forward to working with him.”

Sheaf has two Arsenal appearances to his name, having made his senior debut for the club in their Europa League group stage win over Red Star Belgrade in the 2017/18 season.