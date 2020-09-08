Tam McManus thinks that Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram would be a smart signing for Rangers as the Gers will need to replace Steven Davis.

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have been linked with a move for Sheffield United’s Lundstram, who has entered the last year of his contract with the Blades.

It was claimed that the Gers are interested in bringing in the midfielder this summer, but now it is suggested that they could wait until January to lock him down on a pre-contractual agreement.

Ex-Hibernian star McManus feels Rangers need to sign Lundstram, especially with 35-year-old midfielder Davis nearing the end of his career.

McManus is of the view that Lundstram is a man of high calibre, having been a regular in the Sheffield United team, and believes he could do a good job in the Rangers midfield.

“He was a regular for a Sheffield United team that did superbly well last season“, McManus said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“He was in there and playing every week in the middle of the park.

“Steven Davis obviously is coming to the end of his career.

“He has been a great servant, but I think Rangers will be looking to try and replace him, and get somebody in there besides the likes of Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara.

“So, I think he is what Rangers are needing. Whether they get him just now, who knows.

“Obviously he is out of contract in a year’s time, they can try and do something, maybe sign a pre-contract.“

Lundstram played a key role in the Blades finishing ninth in the Premier League last term, scoring five goals and providing three assists.